High School Preview: Lonoke Jackrabbits

The Jackrabbits are hoping to make a deep run in the 4A football Playoffs

LONOKE, Ark. — The Lonoke Jackrabbits enter the 2022 with a new coach in Chris Norton who, came from Perryville.

There are some changes but the Jackrabbits are feeling good.

"They've worked hard and they have done everything we've asked. There's always going to be an adjustment and there's going be ups and downs. Kids want to win. They're going to continue get better. We're enjoying it so far"

They made the 4A playoffs last season but fell in the first round this roster has some veterans that are hoping to take this team far.

There's junior all state quarterback Bradon Allen, the dual threat athlete completed 62% of his passes last season for 1568 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also rushed for 800 yards.

"We all got stronger faster, bigger smarter, bigger. We're looking good, feeling good. I'm ready for the season," Allen said.

The Jackrabbits also have senior receiver Landon Jones back. He gained nearly 900 receiving yards last season.

Watch out for the offensive and defensive lines too.

Finally there's Cody Amato on the other side of the ball. The senior and all conference linebacker racked up over 90 tackles last season.

"There's changes in the offense and defense. We're getting bigger in the weight room. I've gotten bigger. I put on 35 pounds in the offseason"