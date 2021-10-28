Lonoke football hopes to make a run

The Jackrabbits have progressed with the help of their team chemistry and their young quarterback, Bradon Allen

LONOKE, Ark. — The Lonoke Jackrabbits have jumped to 7-1 this season. Their work ethic, team chemistry, and the progression of sophomore quarterback Bradon Allen have led them to success.

Lonoke will take on the Stuttgart Ricebirds under the Friday Night Lights with the conference title on the line.

Allen started five games last season as a freshman but has progressed as QB1 in 2021.

"I caught the pace of the game last year. When I first came in it was too fast. This year I'm starting to catch the pace," Allen said.

The dual-threat quarterback has thrown for over 1100 and thrown 15 touchdown passes. He's also rushed for 603 yards with nine rushing touchdowns.

Congrats to this week's Rab of the week @BradonAllen2 Had 5 total touchdowns in the 1st half last week!!#EAT pic.twitter.com/qEYFqCF0cB — Lonoke Football (@LonokeFB) October 27, 2021

"Last year he was still in Junior High mode. If his first read went open he was taking off. he's gotten more decisive and has improved on the mental side," Head Coach Harry Wright said.

The Jackrabbits have also developed their team chemistry.

"This year I can tell difference. We are a lot closer as a group," Senior WR/RB Spencer Pepper said.