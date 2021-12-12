McCrory wins 2A state football championship, 34-7 over Fordyce

The McCrory Jaguars finished the 2021 high school football season with a win over the Fordyce Redbugs at War Memorial

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Sunday, the McCrory Red Bugs won their first football state championship since 2015 with a 34-7 victory over the defending state champions, the Fordyce Red Bugs.

The game was originally scheduled for Friday, but due to severe weather in the area the game was pushed to Sunday at 2:30.

The scoring didn't get going until the end of the first quarter. After the Jaguars converted a 4th and 11 it would be McCrory's Reid Kennon who found his way into the end zone to put Jaguars on the board first at 6-0 nothing Jags.

Then in the second quarter, it was Kennon again. This time ran it in 28-yards for the touchdown to give the Jags a 12-0 Lead.

With about five minutes left in the second quarter, Jyrique Walker, added a 16-yard touchdown run to put Fordyce on the board, making it 12-7 Jaguars.

In the third quarter, Reid Kennon would take off again for his third touchdown of the day and extended the lead, even more, making it 28-7 McCrory.

At the end of the third quarter, Levi Tucker would get a 32-yard pick-six to give the Jaguars an even larger victory margin, 34-7, which would be the final score.

Reid Kennon was named MVP with 84 rushing yards, three touchdowns, and seven tackles