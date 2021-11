ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — With playoff berths and GAC titles on the line, it was Arkadelphia native and OBU kicker Gabe Goodman who sealed the deal with a career-long 53-yard field goal. His field goal was made in the final minute and it gave the OBU Tigers the 31-28 win over Henderson State at the 94th annual Battle of the Ravine game at Cliff Harris Stadium.