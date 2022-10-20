Panthers on the Prowl in 2022

The Cabot Panthers are 4-0 in 7A Central Conference play

CABOT, Ark. — The Cabot Panthers were ranked 4th in the 7A Central coaches poll heading into the season and now they sit second right behind Bryant.

The Panthers are undefeated in their conference and in the state of Arkansas

Cabot a team with 32 seniors, came into this year wanting to make their last season their best.

"I think we all realized it was our final year and we had to give it one more time. The goal is obviously a state championship and we're doing our best to get there," Senior Safety Cole Flynn said.

Defensively, the panthers have improved with overall physicality.

Cabot has had a strong run game this year with Evion Jimerson leading the pack with 781 yards and 8 TDs this season.

"They're confident. In the past, we definitely had a hard time when people got in space with us we've given up big plays and too many points. This group has been good when tackling in space. We've created turnovers. Offensively we kind of have an identity. We're a run-first team, were efficient passing so we have some balance," Cabot head coach Scott Reed said.

This is Reed's fourth year as head coach at Cabot and he's seen these players grow throughout the years.

"This group has been special since the day we got here they're very competitive they're also very together, really proud they've had the start they've had this season," Reed said.