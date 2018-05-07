Kansas has hired former College Football Playoff committee chairman Jeff Long as its new athletics director.

Long, 58, was fired by Arkansas last November as part of a sweeping change in its athletic department to cut ties to its struggling football program.

Kansas is hiring Long in hopes of reviving its football program, which could very well include its own coaching change should David Beaty, who has a 3-33 record, struggle again this fall.

“Jeff Long has tremendous leadership and administrative experience in major college athletics, and he is a terrific fit for Kansas Athletics as we work to ensure our student-athletes succeed on the field and in the classroom,” said university chancellor Douglas A. Girod in a release on the school's website. “Those who know him describe him as a man of character who cares deeply about higher education and the student-athletes he serves. For all these reasons, we are thrilled to welcome him to the University of Kansas.”

Though the end of Long’s tenure at Arkansas was ugly, he was roundly praised in 2013 when he hired Bret Bielema following the scandal-ridden departure of Bobby Petrino.

Long was also the athletics director at Pittsburgh from 2003-2007 and was named the first chairman of the playoff committee, a sign of how much he is respected within the college athletics industry.

© USA TODAY