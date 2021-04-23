Former Arkansas wide receiver, Mike Woods, is transferring to Oklahoma

Woods announced his decision to leave Arkansas on Tuesday, April 20

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Mike Woods is transferring to Oklahoma.

The former Arkansas wide receiver announced he would be heading to Norman to join on the Sooners on Twitter Friday afternoon, just days after he revealed his decision to leave the Razorbacks program.

Norman, Oklahoma...

WHATS HATTNINN.



I would like to announce I will attend THE UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA for the remainder of my college career.#BOOMER #SOONER pic.twitter.com/qMLeRreM0c — WOODVILLE. (@TheMikeWoods) April 23, 2021

Woods' decision to transfer shocked Arkansas fans, coming just days after he played in the Red-White game, catching two passes for a total of 40 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown strike from K.J. Jefferson on the first play of the game.

Woods was expected to part of Arkansas' dynamic wide receiver duo in 2021, alongside 2020's breakout star, Treylon Burks.

Last season, Woods had 29 receptions for 276 yards and five touchdowns, and posted back-to-back games against Florida and LSU in which he had more than 100 receiving yards.