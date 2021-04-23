Former Arkansas wide receiver, Mike Woods, is transferring to Oklahoma

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Mike Woods is transferring to Oklahoma.
The former Arkansas wide receiver announced he would be heading to Norman to join on the Sooners on Twitter Friday afternoon, just days after he revealed his decision to leave the Razorbacks program.
Woods' decision to transfer shocked Arkansas fans, coming just days after he played in the Red-White game, catching two passes for a total of 40 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown strike from K.J. Jefferson on the first play of the game.
Woods was expected to part of Arkansas' dynamic wide receiver duo in 2021, alongside 2020's breakout star, Treylon Burks.
Last season, Woods had 29 receptions for 276 yards and five touchdowns, and posted back-to-back games against Florida and LSU in which he had more than 100 receiving yards.
For his career, Woods totaled 80 catches for 1,205 yards and 10 touchdowns. He started every game as a sophomore in 2019 and seven of 10 games he played as a true freshman in 2018.