Former Hogs gearing up for MLB playoffs

Eight former Razorbacks are preparing for the start of the Major League Baseball playoffs with their respective teams this week. Seven former players and one former assistant coach are on the rosters of teams that have qualified for the playoffs.

Former Razorback Baseball battery mates Dallas Keuchel and James McCann will open the postseason with the Chicago White Sox in a first-round wildcard matchup with the Oakland Athletics. Keuchel had a great season in the Windy City, including a 6-2 record and a 1.99 ERA. McCann hit .289 for the White Sox this season, racking up seven home runs and 15 RBI. The series is set to begin on Tuesday at 2 p.m. CT. Keuchel is scheduled to make a start for Chicago in game two of the series set for Wednesday at 2 p.m. CT.

A pair of former Razorbacks are on the roster of the Tampa Bay Rays, who open with a series against the Toronto Blue Jays. Jalen Beeks and Colin Poche are currently on the injured list. Beeks earned one win in 12 appearances in 2020. Poche did not make an appearance for Tampa Bay this season. That series also begins on Tuesday at 4 p.m. CT.

Former Razorback pitching coach Wes Johnson will be making his second-straight trip to the playoffs as the pitching coach for the Minnesota Twins. Johnson and the Twins open up the playoffs with a 1 p.m. CT game on Tuesday against the Houston Astros.