Former Kentucky wide receiver transferring to Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Arkansas — Kentucky wide receiver Akeem Hayes is transferring to Arkansas State.
The now-former Wildcat announced his decision via Twitter Friday afternoon.
In two years in Lexington, Hayes caught four passes for 54 yards and a touchdown in seven games.
In the Wildcats' season-opening loss to Auburn, Hayes recorded two catches for 24 yards and his lone score. He followed that up with a career-high 30 receiving yards, including a career-long 28-yard catch, in the Wildcats' 42-41 loss to Ole Miss on Oct. 3.
Out of Hollywood, Fla., the redshirt sophomore picked Kentucky over offers from Louisville, Baylor, Illinois and FAU back in 2017. Hayes entered the transfer portal in February.