SALT LAKE CITY — Justice Hill is heading a new school.

The one-time Arkansas Razorback commit announced on Monday night that he will continue his college basketball career at Murray State.

Hill enrolled at Arkansas in January 2019, and even announced that he would participate in spring football with the Razorback football team.

However, Hill decided to go the JUCO route after Eric Musselman was hired to replace Mike Anderson, who was fired in March of that year.

In his only season in Salt Lake, Hill averaged 13.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per game, good enough to earn him first-team All-NJCAA honors.