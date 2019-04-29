MIAMI, Fla — 8:00 a.m. We pull up to the beach to meet Daniel Gafford before the start of his 8:10 a.m. beach workout, and he's already there walking out to meet Tony Falce, his strength and conditioning coach through Elite Skills Training.

"His strength and condition is what we want to work on most," says his agent, Charles Briscoe. "If we can get his motor up, we're good."

Daniel goes through stretching with EST Director of Operations, Brandon Dean, and then starts on agility work, which is followed by partner resistance training and sand sprints.

"We've been focused on improving his physique. He's been filling out over the last couple of weeks," says Briscoe.

Daniel spends an hour on the beach, and finishes with two 400-meter sprints, the second he runs in 52.8.

From the beach, Daniel goes back to his condo where he'll have breakfast that been specifically prepared for recovery, and then on to yoga starting at 11 a.m.