Cabot Natives and twins Lexi Jacobus and Tori Weeks were standout athletes on the Arkansas Track and Field team. They're now standout students at UAMS.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Former Razorback pole vaulters and identical twins Tori Hoggard and Lexi Jacobus have done a lot together.

They started out as gymnasts, then found their way to track and field. The sisters were standouts at Cabot High in the sport, winning numerous state titles.

What they also found at Cabot was their love for science.

"Our own Dr. Reinhart came to Cabot High in our tenth-grade year and we made chapstick. She introduced the College of Pharmacy to our commissioner class l. I didn't know it was her at the time I just remembered this lady coming in and talking to us and now that we're here, Dr. Reinhardt has been a great mentor to us'" Lexi said.

"Pharmacy fit the mold I was interested in. I thought medicine was interesting and how it plays with the biochemistry of the body. I thought it was really interesting. It's also a good career for future moms," Tori said.

They continued their educational and athletic endeavors at the University of Arkansas where the sisters competed on the track and field team for the Hogs from 2016-19 while majoring in biochemistry.

On the track, Lexi and Tori soared to personal bests of 15' 5 and 14' 11.5" respectively outdoors in the pole vault.

The two have both won individual national titles, were members of three Razorback National Championship teams, and Jacobus even made a trip to the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio as a member of Team USA.

Now the sisters are getting ready to add another accomplishment to their resumes, as future pharmacists.

Tori and Lexi are rising third-year College of Pharmacy students at the University of Arkansas for medical sciences.

The twins have now retired from track and field. The transition out of sports isn't always an easy one, but the sisters are excited to embark on this new journey as pharmacists.

"That part of life is behind us. Striving to be the best athlete and student, it carries over to pharmacy. I want to be the best pharmacist for our patients," Lexi said.