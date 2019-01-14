FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former SMU quarterback, Ben Hicks, has announced that he is transferring to the Arkansas Razorbacks. He announced his decision Monday via Twitter, a day after leaving Fayetteville on an official visit.

Hicks, a graduate-transfer, with one year of eligibility remaining, spent three seasons with the Mustangs, two of which came under now Arkansas head coach, Chad Morris.

A three-year starter at SMU, Hicks led the Mustangs to a combined record of 17-19, throwing for 9,081 yards and 71 touchdowns against only 34 interceptions. In Morris' final season at SMU, Hicks helped lead the team to a 7-5 regular season record, and a trip to the Frisco Bowl.