Former UCA Bear Robert Rochell heads to first Super Bowl

CONWAY, Ark. — The LA Rams have made it to the Super Bowl but not without former University of Central Arkansas Bear Robert Rochell.

The cornerback was selected as the 130th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Originally from Shreveport, LA, Rochell played for the UCA Bears where had 77 career tackles and 10 interceptions.

Following a chest injury after Week 13, Rochell was placed on injured reserve, according to CBS Sports. But as of Jan. 21, the cornerback had a 21-day practice window during which he can be reinstated to the active roster.

It has not been reported whether Rochell will actually play in Super Bowl LVI, but the University of Central Arkansas is proud to have a representative in Los Angeles.