Former UCA pitcher Stone makes MLB debut for Dodgers

Stone made his mark in his three years at UCA, tossing the school's third no-hitter in a 2-0 victory over Southeastern Lousiana in 2020.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (Eds. note: The attached video is from June 11, 2020, when the Los Angeles Dodgers drafted Gavin Stone.)

Update: Stone allowed four runs on eight hits with one strikeout and two walks in four innings. The Dodgers defeated the Phillies 10-6 on a walk-off grand slam by third baseman Max Muncy.

Former University of Central Arkansas pitcher Gavin Stone is making his MLB debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers after playing 55 games in the minor leagues.

Stone, who played three years at UCA and was drafted in the fifth round by the Dodgers in 2020, will take on the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday at 3:10 p.m. Central in Los Angeles.

While with the Bears, the right-handed pitcher compiled a 9-6 record with a 2.42 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 100.1 innings pitched.

Stone tossed UCA's third no-hitter in a 2-0 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on March 6, 2020. The Lake City, Arkansas, native secured a career-high 13 strikeouts in the win, tied for the third-best in school history.

In the shortened 2020 season, Stone finished 3-1 and was fifth in the Southland Conference with a 1.30 ERA. The junior also tallied 31 strikeouts and held opponents to a .161 batting average.

Stone made his minor league debut in 2021 with the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, the Class A affiliate for the Dodgers, and has since climbed the ladder to earn a spot on the major league ballclub.

In 2022, Stone won the Branch Rickey Minor League Pitcher of the Year.