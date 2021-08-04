Forrest City boys longtime basketball coach dies unexpectedly

Forrest City's beloved, longtime boy's basketball coach Dwight Lofton passed away unexpectedly.

FORREST CITY, Ark. — According to the Forrest City School District, their beloved, longtime boy's basketball coach Dwight Lofton passed away unexpectedly.

The school said they were saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Coach Lofton in a Facebook post.

Coach Lofton served as a pillar at FCHS for more than 20 years, leading the Mustangs to a Class 5A State Championship in 2014 and 2016 and finals appearance in 2007.

Lofton joined FCSD in 1996, leading the Mustangs to a number of 5A-East championships, serving as a mentor to the students on the court and in the classroom.

Lofton is a North Little Rock native and was a graduate at the University of Central Arkansas. He was the 11th recipient of the Buddy Harding Award, presented by Sigma Tau Gamma fraternity at UCA.

He was the 2016 All-Arkansas Preps Coach of the Year and the 2016 USA Today Arkansas Coach of the Year. He has more than 300 victories at FCHS and two undefeated seasons in the 5A East conference.