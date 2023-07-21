Four Razorbacks named to Preseason All-SEC teams ahead of 2023 season

Four Razorbacks, led by RB Raheim Sanders and QB KJ Jefferson, were named to 2023 Preseason All-SEC teams.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Four Razorbacks were named as 2023 Preseason All-SEC selections, with RB Raheim Sanders leading the charge.

Sanders, who stamped his name in the Razorback record books last year, was named to the Preseason All-SEC first team.

Last year, the RB rushed for 10 touchdowns and 1,443 yards, which is the fourth most in school history for a single season.

Alongside Sanders, QB KJ Jefferson, OL Brady Latham, and DB Dwight McGlothern were all named to the Preseason All-SEC second team.

Jefferson himself is heading into his third season as the full-time starter for the Razorbacks and is the first Arkansas QB to received All-SEC honors since Tyler Wilson back in 2012.

Jefferson currently sits in the top 10 in school history for completions, touchdown passes, 300-yard passing games, total plays, total yards, and touchdown responsibility.

As for Latham, the OL has been instrumental for the Hogs over the past 3 seasons, bolstering their offensive line in the 36 consecutive games that he has started since 2020.

Latham is also tied for the most offensive snapped played for Arkansas in 2022, allowing only 2 sacks and committing just 2 penalties in that time.

Lastly, McGlothern had a record year as well -- starting each game in 2022 and picking up a career-high in tackles with 52. He also finished second in the SEC for interceptions last season.

As a team, the Hogs have been selected to finish in 5th place in the SEC West, but received three first place votes as well.

Under head Hog Sam Pittman, the Razorbacks have picked up back-to-back Bowl wins to cap off consecutive winning seasons.

Arkansas is set to kick off the season on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 3 p.m. in War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina.