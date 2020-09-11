Four Red Wolves earn All-Sun Belt Tournament honors

FOLEY, Ala. — Megan McClure, Sarah Sodoma, Hailey Cloud, and Olivia Smith have been to the All-Sun Belt Tournament team after their outstanding performances throughout the SBC tournament.



Manchester, Mo., native Sodoma finished the tournament with 11 shots, six shots on goal, and one goal. Sodoma scored the game-winning goal in the Red Wolves 1-0 win over Appalachian State in the quarterfinal match.



Webster Grove, Mo., native McClure played an impressive 270 minutes in goal, making 11 saves while earning two shutouts. Concluding A-State's 1-0 win over Georgia State, McClure become the career leader in wins (22).



High Ridge, Mo., native Smith finished the tournament with two shots as they both fell on goal. The senior scored the game-winning goal in the Red Wolves 1-0-win Georgia State in the semifinals.



Union, Mo., native Cloud played significant minutes for A-State defensively while also being a threat offensively. Cloud finished the tournament with four shouts, which all landed on target and a goal.



Sun Belt All-Tournament Team



Jimena Cabrero, Georgia State

Hailey Cloud, Arkansas State

Morgan Cross, South Alabama

Ana Helmert, South Alabama

Allison Luckhardt, South Alabama

Megan McClure, Arkansas State

Brenna McPartlan, South Alabama

Gwen Mummert, Louisiana

Olivia Smith, Arkansas State

Sarah Sodoma, Arkansas State

Olivia Wilkes, South Alabama



Sun Belt Tournament Most Outstanding Player

Morgan Cross, South Alabama