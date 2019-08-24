DETROIT — What looked like a scary injury for Frank Ragnow Friday turned out to be only a minor scare.

NFL Insider, Ian Rapoport, tweeted out Saturday that Ragnow suffered, "only a minor ankle sprain", per sources.

In a conference call with local reporters Saturday, Lions head coach, Matt Patricia, confirmed that Ragnow's injury was not season-ending and would not require him to be placed on injured reserve.

Tim Twentyman, a senior writer for the Detroit Lions, also reported that no timetable has been set for Ragnow's return.

The injury occurred on a second-and-goal play with about 9 minutes left in the first half, when a Bills defensive end rolled into his right leg while Ragnow pulled left on a running play. Ragnow was examined and helped off the field by trainers before being carted back to the locker room.

The former Arkansas Razorback played every snap but one at left guard as a rookie in 2018.