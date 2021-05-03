Franklin named SEC Player of the Week

The outfielder drove in a team-leading 10 runs on the weekend to help Arkansas secure its program-record seventh consecutive SEC series win.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Frank the Tank.

Christian Franklin was named the SEC Player of the Week on Monday after powering the top-ranked Razorbacks to a series win against LSU in Baton Rouge for the first time since 2004. The outfielder drove in a team-leading 10 runs on the weekend to help Arkansas secure its program-record seventh consecutive SEC series win.

Franklin had at least one hit and RBI in all three games of the series, including two multi-hit and two multi-RBI performances. He tallied two hits and five RBI in Friday’s series opener, slugging a three-run homer – his 10th of the year – in the Hogs’ 7-0 win.

He began Saturday’s doubleheader with a three-hit, four-RBI effort in the Razorbacks’ 17-10 victory before tacking on another RBI in the nightcap to conclude his weekend. Franklin also dazzled defensively, throwing out a runner at third from right center in the first game of the series.

Six Hogs have now earned weekly honors from the conference this season. Franklin joins pitcher Caleb Bolden (Co-Pitcher of the Week, Feb. 23), catcher Casey Opitz (Co-Player of the Week, March 22), designated hitter Matt Goodheart (Player of the Week, March 29), outfielder Cayden Wallace (Co-Freshman of the Week, April 12 & 19) and reliever Kevin Kopps (Co-Pitcher of the Week, April 26) as Arkansas’ recipients.