Franks named Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year semifinalist

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Arkansas redshirt senior QB Feleipe Franks has been named one of 14 semifinalists for the Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award, as announced by the College Sports Information Directors of America in conjunction with The Associated Press and Fiesta Bowl Organization.
In the third game of the 2019 season versus Kentucky, while playing for Florida, Franks suffered a dislocated ankle that contained a fracture. He missed the remainder of the 2019 season and began a six-to-nine-month recovery. He transferred to Arkansas, won the starting job, and guided the Razorbacks to their most SEC wins since 2016.
Franks has thrown for two 300+ yard games this season, including a career-best 339 yards against LSU. He tossed four touchdown passes at No. 13 Auburn, the most by a Razorback quarterback since 2015 and tied for eighth-most in program history. Franks is also the first Arkansas quarterback since 2000 to throw for 200+ yards in each of the season’s first eight games. His 68.5% completion percentage through nine games is on pace to set the school’s single-season record (Kevin Scanlon, 1979, 66.2%).
Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award Semi-Finalists
Jarek Broussard, Sophomore, RB, Colorado
Evan Finegan, Junior, P, Buffalo
Feleipe Franks, Redshirt Senior, QB, Arkansas
Jake Funk, Senior, RB, Maryland
Daelin Hayes, Senior, DE, Notre Dame
Collin Hill, Senior, QB, South Carolina
Kenneth Horsey, Sophomore, OL, Kentucky
Silas Kelly, Senior, LB, Coastal Carolina
Eric Kendzior, Redshirt Senior, DL, Louisiana Tech
Dylan Moses, Senior, LB, Alabama
Kyle Pugh, Senior, LB, Northern Illinois
Tylan Wallace, Senior, WR, Oklahoma State
Rashad Weaver, Senior, DL, Pittsburgh
James Wiggins, Senior, S, Cincinnati
The three winners will be selected by a vote of Associated Press college football writers and announced on January 2, 2021 in conjunction with the PlayStation® Fiesta Bowl.
Arkansas will make its first bowl appearance since 2014 when it battles TCU in the Mercari Texas Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. CT in Houston, Texas at NRG Stadium. The game will be broadcast by ESPN.