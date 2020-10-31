Free helps Troy jump out early, beats Arkansas State 38-10

Jacob Free accounted for three first-half touchdowns, leading Troy to a 38-10 victory over Arkansas State. Free was 33-of-45 passing for a career-best 419 yards.

Jacob Free accounted for three first-half touchdowns, leading Troy to a 38-10 victory over Arkansas State. Free was 33-of-45 passing for a career-best 419 yards.

Another tough day for the Red Wolves https://t.co/Hlw83uRKon — Hayden Balgavy (@HaydenBalgavy) October 31, 2020

He threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Luke Whittemore and a 34-yard score to Reggie Todd in the first quarter. Free’s 6-yard touchdown run with 41 seconds remaining in the second stretched the Trojans’ lead to 24-3.

Layne Hatcher tossed a 3-yard TD pass to Jonathan Adams Jr., capping a five-play, 90-yard drive in the third quarter for Arkansas State.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)