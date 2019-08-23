FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Three members of the Arkansas football team have been named to a pair of freshman All-America watch lists.

Defensive back Greg Brooks Jr. and wide receiver Trey Knox were recognized by the Football Writer’s Association of America (FWAA) on its Preseason Freshman All-American Watch List, while wide receiver Treylon Burks picked up the distinction from ESPN.

Brooks and Knox enrolled early after signing with the Razorbacks in December 2018, going through spring ball and playing in the annual red-white game. Burks arrived on campus with the rest of the freshman class for summer workouts. All three were rated as four-star prospects coming out of high school.

The Razorbacks kick off the 2019 campaign on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 3 p.m. against Portland State at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. Single-game tickets remain and can be purchased by calling the Razorback Ticket Center at 479.575.5151 or by visiting ArkansasRazorbacks.com.