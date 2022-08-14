Friday Night Blitz Preview: Arkadelphia Badgers

The Badgers made a deep run in the 2021 4A playoffs and are hoping to go even further this season

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — The Arkadelphia Badgers are coming off of a 10-4 season and they're ready for more after falling to Shiloh Christian in the fourth round of the playoffs.

"We had some big time playmakers we were able to score from far out last year. We're still trying to figure what we look like from that aspect. We still got some big playmakers on offense" Head Coach Trey Schucker said.

The badgers have all conference quarterback in Donovan Whitten. Last season the senior completed 65 percent of his passes for 3,605 yards and 43 touchdowns.

He's got plenty of athletes to throw the ball to, watch out for all-state receiver Latonnieo Hughes who looks to be one of Whitten's main targets.

Last season Hughes caught 30 passes for 614 yards and 5 touchdowns. He also plays cornerback so his speed can be seen on both sides of the ball.

"I been stepping it up being a leader teaching receivers to block and all of that," Hughes said.

Also look out for the badgers defensive line. Arkadelphia has experienced players who are ready to stop opponents, like all conference outside linebacker Marveon Berry who collected 73 tackles last year, including 7 tackles for loss, and 3 sacks.

"Were bringing energy its all day, have fun play football, and knock somebody's head off" Berry said.