Friday Night Blitz Previews: Little Rock Hall Warriors

The Warriors are hoping to make some moves in the 4A-4

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The 2022 football season will be the first for little rock hall in 4A.

They were previously in 6A, but moved down after being turned into a magnet school.

Last year they were also playing in unsanctioned 8-man football, and now they're back to 11 man.

"Its been good we've been working harder getting ready for 8 man competition was good. But 4A is a different level in 11 man football" Hall QB Jakorei Carter said.

"I'm looking forward to it. Its an interesting situation to be apart of. You don't get to do stuff like this and to start it from the ground up its exciting you have no idea what's gonna happen. Its fun to be apart of," Head Coach Jim Withrow said.

Watch out for halls offensive lineman. That's where they have the most experience and size, with lineman like Elijah Roberts and Adrian Waters .

"They're the older guys. We're a young team because our team is new, but our offensive line we've got bigger guys we got 3 or 4 seniors up front, Withrow said.

The team might not have a ton of depth but the Warriors are hoping to be competitive in this new division.