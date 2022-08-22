Friday Night Blitz Previews: North Little Rock

The Charging Wildcats are hoping to build off of their 10-3 season

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock's only losses in 2021 were to state champions Bryant and state semifinalist Conway.

The Charging Wildcats also made it all the way to the third round of the 7A playoffs. This year the charging wildcats are charged up and ready to go even further, with NLR having veterans on both sides of the ball.

"We're just building off a 10-3 season getting beaten twice by Bryant and once by Conway. Really good teams. We know how to get where we want to be. We have to get better everyday not our opponents.

They have a talented defensive line which includes Robert Burgess who had 29 tackles and two sacks last year.

NLR also gained Razorback commit Quincy Rhodes who moved in from Jacksonville .

"We're just a big D-line. They're going to have see what happens, they'll have to tune in. We're really coming back for revenge and win a championship before we leave.

Senior quarterback Malachi Gober looks to lead the offense. He completed 54% of his passes last season for 2,027 yards and 25 touchdowns with 16 interceptions. He also ran for 5 touchdowns.

Look out for running back Torrance Moore too.

He ran 178 times last year for 1,099 yards and 8 touchdowns. He also had 9 receptions for 66 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

"We got a lot of athletes on offense a lot of playmakers. A lot of guys that can do everything. We ready. Not just one leader, everybody tries to lead.