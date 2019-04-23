NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — For the first time in 2019, the Arkansas Travelers were shutout, falling 4-0 to the Frisco RoughRiders on Monday night. Four Frisco pitchers combined to hold the Travs to just six hits while striking out 14 batters. Arkansas got another good start from Ricardo Sanchez, his fourth to start the season, but he was a tough luck loser after giving up just one run over 6.2 innings.

Moments That Mattered

* Frisco had runners at first and third with two out in the fourth when a pitch hit off the glove of the catcher and rolled away. The runner at first, Juremi Profar, broke for second and the Travs threw down to get him out but Profar got himself in a rundown and stayed alive long enough for Charles Leblance to race home from third with the run.

* David Sheaffer lined out against a drawn in infield with runners at second and third and Frisco was able to double the runner off third to end the inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* CF Kyle Lewis: 2-3, BB

* LHP Ricardo Sanchez: L, 6.2 IP, 5 H, R, 6 K

News and Notes

* It was the first loss for the Travs in six series openers this season.

* This was the first game against the South Division after 16 straight against the North to open the year.

Up Next

Game two of the series is Tuesday night at 7:10. Lefty Anthony Misiewicz (0-1, 2.40) gets the start against righty Pedro Payano (1-0, 3.97). It is Zoosday Tuesday at the ballpark with free train rides and baseball bingo. The game will also be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.