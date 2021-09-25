From Arlington to Little Rock: Razorback fans celebrate huge win over Texas A&M

"It's very exciting, the guys played very hard. We had a lot of fun out there and I can tell their preparation of the game was excellent."

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — It doesn't matter whether you watched: from the couch or a seat at Cowboy's Stadium – Hog Mania took over Razorback fans Saturday.

The team knocked off Texas A&M 20-10, and looked dominant throughout.

"To finally come up here and finally win, it means the world," Christopher Butler, a fan who watched the game from Dallas, said.

For years now, Razorback fans have suffered loss after loss to the Aggies – the Hogs hadn't won in nine years!

"I just want to see a strong team and hopefully knock 'em off the rails," Joe Enderlin, who watched the game at Hill Station in Little Rock, said. "I don't know, just beat 'em for the first time in a long time, that'd be nice."

It didn't matter where fans were watching from – the energy was just as high in Arlington as it was in Little Rock.

"They looked so good, they came out with a lot of energy today," Xavier Bull, watching from Texas, said. "It started with the defense. They did a heck of a job, and then it transitioned over to the offense and they got on the scoreboard early and A&M had to catch up. They were fighting the whole game, but they couldn't catch up."

At either site, football didn't look the same last year. Limited attendance in the stadium and at Hill Station led to a less-than-normal year.

For Hill Station owner Daniel Bryant, the Hogs winning is nice but what comes with it – that's even nicer.

"That's Razorback homerism at work, but it's good," Bryant said. "It's better to have that kind of optimism then going in, kind of wondering how bad we're going to get beat by so and so this year. So I'm glad, it's nice, it does add to the environment."

So even though it's taken awhile, fans said it might just be time to believe the hype.

"I'm gonna be honest I hopped on the Kool-Aid. I love the Kool-Aid," Kindley Wasson, watching at Hill Station, said. "I think we're gonna be, you know, after we beat Texas, I was like alright, we're good."

Even with the win, Bryant doesn't want to get ahead of himself, there are still harder opponents the Hogs have to face.

"Win this one, everybody's gonna start talking about beating Georgia, so anyway, one week at a time, right?" he said. "This'll be a big one."

But that's next week – and they're celebrating now.