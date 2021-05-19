Full capacity allowed for NCAA softball, baseball postseasons

Thanks to the NCAA’s announcement, crowds at Bogle Park will be allowed to reach full capacity this upcoming weekend.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The crowds at Bogle Park for the NCAA Regional this upcoming weekend and a potential NCAA Regional at Baum-Walker Stadium in the coming weeks will be allowed to reach full capacity.

This is all thanks to the NCAA’s announcement allowing host schools to determine capacity based on local and state guidelines.

Following NCAA policies, vaccinated individuals are not required to wear masks at outdoor championships, including NCAA Regionals, while those that are not vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask.

The co-SEC Champion Razorbacks open NCAA Regional play on Friday at noon inside Bogle Park against Manhattan on the SEC Network.

The Hogs will advance in the double-elimination format to play on Saturday at 1 p.m. with a victory and at 3:30 p.m. with a loss. Sunday’s championship game is set for 3 p.m.

Tickets for all games of the softball regional are available now by visiting arakansasrazorbacks.com or by calling the Razorback Ticket Center at 479-575-5151.

Tickets to the entire regional, including every game, are $30 for adults and $15 for youth 17 and younger. If available, single-game tickets will be made available later this week.

Full capacity at the best college ballpark in America this weekend. pic.twitter.com/7KobAeZ3PJ — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) May 19, 2021

Information regarding the postseason ticket application process for the top-ranked Arkansas baseball team will be sent out next week. NCAA Regionals begin Friday, June 4 at 16 yet-to-be-determined sites.

Baum-Walker Stadium has been opened up to full capacity starting tomorrow night when the Hogs host No. 9 Florida at 6 p.m. The Razorbacks and Gators play Friday night at 7 p.m. and wrap up the regular season on Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.

The NCAA’s new policy regarding masks will also go into effect for the Florida series at Baum-Walker Stadium.