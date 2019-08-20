FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Just days after being dismissed by new Arkansas head basketball coach, Eric Musselman, former Razorback Gabe Osabuohien announced that he will continue his basketball career at West Virginia.

The University announced the decision to dismiss Osabuohien on August 15.

Eric Musselman said in a statement, "We have set a level of expectations for our student-athletes on and off the court. After discussions with Gabe, it was decided that it would be best to part ways. We thank him for his time at Arkansas and wish him well."

Osabuohien played in 54 games with eight starts in two seasons with Arkansas. He scored 128 points (2.4 per game) and had 136 rebounds (2.5).