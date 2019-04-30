Iit was an eye-opening experience following Daniel Gafford today. Seeing first hand not just how he’s training for the NBA Draft but how he feels about the end of his career at Arkansas.

He told Craft, Mike Anderson was never supposed to announce that he was turning pro prior to the Providence NIT game and he’s speaking out on how things went down and how he wants to say goodbye to Razorback fans.

Gafford also got reflective about his time in Fayetteville. In what was the most surprising revelation to me, Gafford admitted he feels like he could’ve done more this season.

He’ll recap his Razorback career in his words in the first part of Daniel’s journey from El Dorado to the draft, we’ll that to you Thursday at 10.