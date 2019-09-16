Arkansas football’s week five matchup against Texas A&M has been slated for an 11 a.m. kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 28, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will be broadcast on ESPN and can be streamed on the ESPN app.

It marks the sixth consecutive game played in Arlington against the Aggies and 10th all time. Arkansas leads the overall series with Texas A&M, 41-31-3.

Single-game tickets remain for both contests can be purchased by calling the Razorback Ticket Center at 479.575.5151 or by visiting ArkansasRazorbacks.com.

