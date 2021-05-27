Game times and television information announced for five A-State football games

Starting the season with back-to-back home games for the first time since 1987, A-State will play Central Arkansas and Memphis on Sept. 4 and Sept. 11, respectively

JONESBORO, Arkansas — One hundred days away from the Arkansas State football team’s 2021 season opener, game times and television details were announced Thursday for the Red Wolves’ first three contests of the year and two midweek Sun Belt Conference games.

Starting the season with back-to-back home games for the first time since 1987, A-State will play both Central Arkansas and Memphis at 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 4 and Sept. 11, respectively. The Red Wolves’ game against UCA will appear on ESPN3, while the Memphis contest will be available on ESPN+.

The week following the Memphis outing, the Red Wolves will play their first road game at Washington at 3:15 p.m. (CT) on Saturday, Sept. 18. The contest will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. Not only will the Red Wolves play the Huskies for the first time in school history, they will face a Pac-12 opponent for the first time since 2015.

One of four Sun Belt teams with two midweek games on its schedule, A-State will host the league’s 2020 co-champions in Coastal Carolina and Louisiana on Oct. 7 and Oct. 21, respectively. Those game will both kickoff at 6:30 p.m. and appear on ESPNU.

The television networks and game times for the Red Wolves’ other seven regular-season games will be announced at a later date. The 2021 season will be the 10th straight year every SBC home game will appear on an ESPN platform.