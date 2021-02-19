Game Times Announced For Little Rock's Doubleheader Series at ULM Sunday and Monday

Game times have been announced for Little Rock’s men’s and women’s doubleheaders at ULM.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Game times have been announced for Little Rock’s men’s and women’s doubleheaders at ULM. The Trojan women will tip at 1 p.m. on both Sunday, Feb. 21 and Monday, Feb. 22, followed the Trojan men at 4 p.m. both days at Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

The games were originally scheduled for Friday, Feb. 19 and Saturday, Feb. 20, but were postponed two days due to the winter storms that hit the Arkansas and Louisiana areas this past week.

All four games in Monroe will be streamed live on ESPN+ and will be broadcast on their usual radio homes. The Trojan women can be found on 920 AM The Sports Animal with Trey Schaap on the call while the Trojan men’s games are carried on 106.7 FM The Buz2, called by Trojan Hall of Famer Ray Tucker.

Due to both Little Rock basketball programs playing in Monroe, Louisiana on Monday, there will once again be no Little Rock Basketball Coaches Radio Show at the Embassy Suites in West Little Rock. The final radio show of the 2020-21 season will be held on Monday, March 1, previewing the Sun Belt tournament in Pensacola, Florida.