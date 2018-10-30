Gaulden’s 27 leads Arkansas WBB —

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Redshirt sophomore A’Tyanna Gaulden scored 27 points leading six players in double figures as the University of Arkansas women’s basketball team raced to a 115-53 exhibition win over Southwest Baptist in Bud Walton Arena on Monday.

Gaulden was 11-for-18 including one 3-point field goal. She was 4-for-5 from the line and had two rebounds in 20 minutes of play. Redshirt sophomore Chelsea Dungee added 16 points and seven rebounds while freshman Rokia Doumbia had 15 points followed by 13 points for newcomer Alexis Tolefree. Malica Monk, 12 and Kiara Williams, 10, rounded out the Razorbacks in double figures.

Arkansas came out of the gates fast going on a 13-2 run to start the game. The five starters were lifted at the 6:18 mark of the first quarter as head coach Mike Neighbors made a full lineup change, one of many in the game. The Razorbacks, regardless of the lineup, were able to score posting 32, 31 and 31 points in each of the first three quarters.

In addition to the fast-past offense, Arkansas took great care of the ball with only 10 turnovers. They grabbed 58 rebounds out-rebounding SWB by 18 in the win.

Exhibition Records

Points – 115

Margin – 62 points

Field Goals Made – 43

3-Point Field Goal Percentage – 40.9%

Individual Field Goals Made – 11 by A’Tyanna Gaulden (tied Devin Cosper set in 2017)

Key Stats

Six players in double figures lead by 27 from A’Tyanna Gaulden

Thirteen players played

All 13 players scored, and all 13 players saw double figure minutes

Notes

It is the fifth time in program history Arkansas has scored 100+ points in an exhibition game

Arkansas is 35-11 in all exhibition games

Arkansas is 15-0 against NCAA teams in exhibition games

The Razorbacks have won 15 in a row

Up Next

Arkansas hosts East Central University as exhibition action continues this season. The game is Thursday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m. in Bud Walton Arena. The Razorbacks open the regular season hosting Northwestern State Friday, Nov. 9 at 10:30 a.m.

© 2018 KTHV