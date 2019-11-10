LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Chancellor Christy Drale has named George Lee, current senior associate athletic director, and CFO, as the new athletic director for the UA Little Rock Trojans.

Lee, who joined the Athletics Department 23 years ago as a business manager, assumes the position November 1. He replaces Chasse Conque, who left the university in August to become vice-chancellor and AD at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

“George Lee’s experience with our Trojan Athletics program, along with his thorough understanding of every aspect of NCAA Division I collegiate athletics, make him highly qualified for the position," said Drale. "He is well respected by his colleagues and is dedicated to the success of our student-athletes. This two-year appointment will give us the opportunity to review and strengthen our program under the leadership of someone who knows the program well, understands our mission, and has critical institutional insight.”

Lee thanked Dr. Drale for the opportunity. “We have an outstanding program of coaches and staff who will help me continue to move UA Little Rock Athletics forward," he said. "Our student-athletes are talented not only in their respective sports but also in the classroom. Last year our athletes’ GPA average was one of the highest percentages in program history.”

The new athletic director pointed out that this is the university’s inaugural year of men’s wrestling, and many fans are enthusiastic about starting the state’s only Division I wrestling program.

Lee commended the members of the Trojan Athletic Foundation for their support and assistance in raising funds for the program and helping raise the profile of the Trojans.

“We wouldn’t be where we are today without them and all of our fans and supporters over the years,” he said. “We will continue to lean on them and the community to back Little Rock’s Team and generate enthusiasm for the program.”

Lee urged central Arkansans to come out to Meet the Trojans Day beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, in the Jack Stephens Center. Men’s and women’s basketball coaches, players, and the Trojans Dance Team will be introduced during an evening of activities and refreshments. Season ticket holders can pick up their tickets and schedules for the 2019-20 season.

