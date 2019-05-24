HOOVER, Ala. — Arkansas led 1-0 in the 7th but Georgia scored 3 late runs to take down the Razorbacks 3-1.

The Diamond Hogs led the ballgame until Kole Ramage surrendered the tying run on a RBI double by Connor Tate. Arkansas then turned to Jacob Kostyshock in the 8th who surrendered the go ahead 2 run double to Patrick Sullivan to give Georgia a 3-1 lead.

Arkansas brought the go ahead run to the plate in the 9th but Jacob Nesbit struck out to end the ballgame.

Isaiah Campbell got the start for Arkansas but did not factor into the decision. Campbell 5 shutout innings with 3 strikeouts.

The Razorbacks will now face Ole Miss Friday at 3:00 PM in an elimination game on the SEC Network.