LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - It's time to introduce this summer's hottest new item. The Little Rock Rangers Soccer Club will be hitting the field on July 7.

The first 100 people into the game will get one of these t-shirts for free. The shirt says "War Memorial Stadium" on the front and "the tradition continues" on the back.

The Little Rock Rangers Women's Team plays Oklahoma City FC at 5 p.m. in their last game of the season.

And then the Little Rock Rangers Men's Team plays Tulsa Athletic at 7:30 p.m.

The winner will secure home field advantage for the first round playoff game.

