Goins named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Senior forward Parker Goins was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday afternoon. It's the first time the Broken Arrow, Okla. native has won the award since Sept. 10, 2018 when Arkansas also last took SEC Offensive POTW honors in back-to-back weeks.

Goins scored her second goal of the season just 11 minutes into the win over No. 5 Texas A&M. It was her only shot of the game against the Aggies. This is the second-straight season she has scored against a ranked Aggies squad after suffering a season-ending injury against Texas A&M in 2018. The goal against Texas A&M was her 23rd goal and 65/66th point of her career.