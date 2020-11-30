Golden Lions held halftime lead but couldn't hold on against Iowa State

AMES, Iowa — The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff men's basketball team played its best game of the season to this point, but was unable to sustain a fast start in an 80-65 loss at Iowa State Sunday afternoon.



Markedric Bell (15 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks) and Dequan Morris (14 points, 10 rebounds, three steals) each posted double-doubles, and Shaun Doss Jr. also scored 15 as the Golden Lions (0-3) got off to a strong start and led the entire first half.



Along with a season-high point total, it is the third career double-double for Bell. It was the first career double-double for Morris who also tallied a season-high point total.



UAPB scored the game's first 10 points and led 14-2 in the game's first four-plus minutes. Doss and Joshuwan Johnson alternated baskets for the Golden Lions, and a layup by Bell accounted for the early scoring spurt.



Iowa State chipped away at the deficit, but Pine Bluff was resolute, not yielding the lead being cut to one on several occasions as the Golden Lions led 37-34 at halftime.



In the second half, UAPB was limited to 26 points as the Cyclones took the lead in the opening minute after halftime and gradually pulled away.



The Golden Lions return to action Wednesday in an 8 p.m. game at Northwestern in a game to be televised on the Big Ten Network.