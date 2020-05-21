ARKANSAS, USA — In a press conference Thursday afternoon, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced guidelines for community and school sports that will go into effect on June 1.

The governor emphasized these guidelines only apply to community and school team sports, K-12; they do not apply to intercollegiate sports.

"When it comes to baseball, yes, let's play ball this summer," Hutchinson said.

The guidelines, effective June 1, can be seen in the graphic below:

Governor's Office

Practices and competitions will be allowed for limited-contact sports such as baseball, softball, track, gymnastics, and swimming as of June 1, as long as they follow the guidelines set in place.

Close-contact sports like basketball, wrestling, football, volleyball, soccer, and martial arts will have to wait a while longer; however, individual practices, limited group sizes, and sports like cheerleading and dance will be allowed under directive restrictions.

Hutchinson said this is not a permanent statement in regard to close contact sports. He, along with Dr. Nate Smith, will revisit the guidelines on June 30.

Governor's Office

RELATED: Coronavirus updates: 455 new cases in Arkansas, largest 1-day increase

RELATED: Magic Springs preparing to open June 1 upon final approval