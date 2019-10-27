PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Wesley Green made a late-game interception to halt a comeback attempt and Grambling held on to beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 39-33 on Saturday night.

The Tigers (3-4, 1-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference) were up by six as the Golden Lions (5-3, 2-2) began their final push from the Grambling 6. Green intercepted Shannon Patrick's pass with just over a minute to play.

Geremy Hickbottom threw for 248 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score for the Tigers.

Grambling had a 22-19 edge at halftime but fell behind 26-22 midway through the third quarter. Hickbottom answered on the following drive with a 40-yard touchdown throw to Kevin Dominique, putting the Tigers back on top 29-26. Miguel Mendez kicked a 34-yard field goal early in the fourth and Joseph McWilliams' interception return for a touchdown extended the Tigers lead to 39-26 with 7:57 to play.

Patrick threw for 300 yards and four touchdowns for the Golden Lions.

