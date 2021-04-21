Hayden Arnold named Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week

NEW ORLEANS — Little Rock senior pitcher Hayden Arnold been named the Sun Belt Pitcher of the Week, announced today by the league office. It is the first weekly honor of Arnold's Trojan career and the second for a Little Rock player this season.



Arnold was stellar in guiding the Trojans to the 2-0 win over ULM in the series opener over the weekend in Monroe. Arnold went 7.0 innings and allowed no runs, scattering four hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts, tying his season-high and one shy of his career-best. It was his fifth quality start in the last six outings, improving to 5-3 on the year.



The senior continues to lead Little Rock, boasting a 3.71 ERA over 51.0 innings pitched this season, sitting at 49 strikeouts while allowing just 12 walks. He upped his career strikeout total to 194 in the win over the Warhawks, moving into seventh all-time in program history and sits six shy of joining the 200-strikeout club.



Arnold is the first Trojan to garner Pitcher of the Week honors since current rotation teammate Aaron Funk won it in back-to-back weeks in 2020 before the season was shut down. He is the second Trojan to be named a Sun Belt weekly award winner this season, joining Kobe Barnum who was tabbed the league's Hitter of the Week on March 9. With the honor for Arnold, Little Rock has now tallied 27 Pitcher of the Week awards since joining the league.



Arnold and the rest of the Trojans prepare for a big weekend series at Gary Hogan Field, welcoming Louisiana to Little Rock. The Trojans and Cajuns sit in a three-way tie for first place in the Sun Belt West Division and will play a three-game series, beginning Friday at 6 p.m.



