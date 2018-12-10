CONWAY, Ark. (KTHV) - Muna Lee was born in Arkansas, raised in Kansas City and attended LSU. She was one of the fastest women of her generation, and could probably beat most runners today.

She was an Olympian, and if it hadn’t been for a bad start in the 100-meter finals in Beijing China, she would’ve won a medal. Who knows, maybe gold!

But now she’s on a different quest. As coach of the Hendrix College men’s and women’s track team, she works with non-scholarship athletes who are devoted to their events and dedicated to fitness. This dedication is something Muna hopes to install in the citizens of central Arkansas.

Focused on fitness and as a community investor, Muna now works with the organization Aviate With Knowledge Inc. to produce the first-ever Little Rock Run Challenge. It’s a one-mile walk, run or 100-meter sprint that serves as a starting point to launch people looking to develop good fitness habits.

It’s free and open to everyone Saturday, Oct. 20 at J.A. Fair High School’s track. Registration is at 9 a.m. and it starts at 10 a.m.

Awards will go to first, second and third place winners -- and no, Muna will not be running. Muna may not have won a gold, but if a large crowd joins her and dedicates themselves to a healthier lifestyle, that would equal a gold medal for her.

