Razorback outfielder Heston Kjerstad didn't have to wait long to hear his name called on Wednesday night as he was selected 2nd overall by the Baltimore Orioles.

Kjerstad led the Diamond Hogs with .448 average, 20 RBI, and 6 home runs in the shortened 2020 season.

Kjerstad joins fellow former Razorback Blaine Knight to be drafted by the Orioles.