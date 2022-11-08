High School Football Preview: Harding Academy

The Wildcats won the 3A State title in 2021, they'll now compete in the 4A classification

SEARCY, Ark. — Harding Academy won their 3rd straight 3A state title last season, and now they'll hope to be successful in the 4A class.

"I'm excited for the new competition, Arkadelphia and warren, and all them they're really good teams teams I've never gotten to play against. I'm excited to see what I can do against them" wide receiver Landon Koch said.

"We expect to have a great season. That's not something we talk about because there are factors we cant control so we are pouring into the best that we can" head coach Neil Evans said.

All-state quarterback in Kade Smith is back.

Last season the senior completed 70% of his passes for 2,771 yards and 27 touchdowns.

He also rushed for 576 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Watch out for the Wildcats defensive line as well.

All-league defensive end Levi Mercer put up 85 tackles last season.

"I think we have a good chance to win a lot of games. I'm just excited to move into 4A. I've gained a good amount of weight and strength everyone on my team has. Everyone's improved a lot of the past few years" Mercer said.

We cant forget about special teams, senior kicker and Mississippi State commit Kyle Ferrie made 78 of 81 extra points and 13 of 17 field goals last year.