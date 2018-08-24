Here in Arkansas, we are mostly agreeable people. We let a lot of our rivalries cool over time, and we can almost be friends with people from Austin and Baton Rouge now. But, probably not people from Tuscaloosa.

Closer to home, that spirited rivalry is on full display at the high school level. We are of course talking about the annual Salt Bowl.

Outside of SEC football, the Salt Bowl draws one of the biggest crowds all year to War Memorial Stadium. In fact, the battle between the Hornets and Panthers is bigger than a game, and both sides would love the rest of the state to come along for the ride.

"The game is just like huge," said the cheerleaders Bryant High School. "You can't even see the people in the stands it's just so crazy."

"Every kid you get the opportunity to have their kid go to an event like this," said William Hefley, M.D., parent of a Bryant football player.

"I've been around football a long time," said Benton High School Principal Curt Barger. "The Salt Bowl is just on a whole other level."

That spirit on display Friday morning, Aug. 25, as the student bodies of both Bryant and Benton salute their Salt Bowl heroes.

It's not as acrimonious as say the Yankees and the Red Sox. It's not the pageantry of the Army Navy game. It doesn't divide a region the way Ohio State and Michigan simmers every season. But, the big rivalry game in Arkansas does hold it's own alongside some of the biggest showdowns in the land.

"Rivalries are healthy," said Principal Barger. "It helps keep programs alive. It helps schools build excitement."

The healthy rivalry in the Benton and Bryant area, actually draws bigger crowds than those well-known tilts in West Texas. The kind made famous by Friday Night Lights.

This particular rivalry often splits Saline County households.

"It's family," said Bryant High School teacher Leigh Ann Back. "You've got family on both sides. You have cousins playing against cousins. You actually can have brothers playing against brothers."

But while the game divides, it also unites.

"Salt Bowl week is a great week," said Hefley. "There's an event every single night at the school. Parents are coming together and making things for the kids. It's just wonderful."

"It's the week leading up and all the festivities and what the community gets involved with and the kids get excited about so many different things other than just football," said Principal Barger.

Those events continue Saturday, Aug. 25 with a tailgate in the stadium parking lot at 4 p.m with gates opening at 5 p.m. Pregame is at 6 p.m., followed by kickoff at 7 p.m.

So everybody, pick a side, hornets or panthers, and enjoy some great Arkansas football.

© 2018 KTHV