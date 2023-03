Bigelow's Bennett Wilson scored 17 points and was named MVP of the Class 2A state title game. This is the first state championship for the Panthers.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Bigelow did something Saturday it had never done before.

Win a state championship.

The Panthers scored the final 14 points and took down Marshall 59-44 at the Hot Springs Convention Center in Hot Springs to claim the Class 2A state boys basketball title.