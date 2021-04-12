Bryant wins fourth straight 7A state title with 42-38 win over Fayetteville

The Bryant Hornets took down the Fayetteville Purple Dogs in a thriller at War Memorial

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Bryant Hornets captured their fourth straight state championship title on Saturday night with a 42-38 victory over the Fayetteville Purple Dogs. It was an absolute fight until the end.

The Hornets started out with a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Bryant running back Chris Gannaway added a 16-yard run to put Bryant up 7-0. Then Bryant's Drake Fowler picked off Fayetteville Quarterback Bladen Fike and returned it for a pick-six.

However, the Purple Dogs would get closer in the second quarter, with Fike finding Jalen Blackburn to make it 14-13. That score would stand at the half.

In the third quarter, Bryant would extend their lead even further. Fayetteville attempted a field goal, but it was blocked and returned 68 yards by Malachi Graham and the Hornets would lead 28-16 with about four minutes in the third quarter.

Then, in the final quarter, things started to get even crazier.

With about two minutes in, Fike finds Jalen Blackburn, a 72 yard TD pass to make this one close, 35-30 Bryant.

However, with less than two minutes left in the game, Burnett would send a 36-yard pass to Mytorian Singleton to cap it to put the Hornets up 41-38.

With about a minute left in the game, Fike would fumble the ball and Will Diggins would recover it for Bryant.

Bryant does it! The Hornets survive Fayetteville, 42-38 to win their FOURTH STRAIGHT state title! #PrepsOn11 pic.twitter.com/epM0H5qI2y — Tyler Cass (@TVTylerCass) December 5, 2021