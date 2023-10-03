Conway dethrones North Little Rock for Class 6A state title

Senior guard Chloe Clardy scored 20 points to help Conway lift the Class 6A state championship over North Little Rock.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft asked her team one question before Friday's Class 6A state championship against North Little Rock at the Hot Springs Convention Center in Hot Springs.

"This is the ending of our story... how are you going to write it?" Hutchcraft said.

The Wampus Cats answered that question with a 62-53 victory over the Charging Wildcats for their third state championship in school history.

I think we wrote our story well," Hutchcraft said.

Senior guard Chloe Clardy, a Stanford commit. led Conway with 20 points and was named MVP of the state title game.

Hutchcraft is a role model for the Wampus Cats, and senior center Savannah Scott, an Auburn signee, is happy the team was able to give her a state championship.

"She's like my second mama," Scott said. "She's always been there. This year, I told her I'm going to get her that ring."

Clardy said ending the season with a state title is a full-circle moment.

"I've been wanting to play for [Hutchcraft] since I was little," Clardy said. "I've been waiting on this. We wanted to end it with a bang."

Here in Hot Springs for more hoops! the Conway and North Little Rock girls are going at it for a 6A state title! pic.twitter.com/rPZc6ykVrx — Cierra Clark (@CierraClarkTV) March 10, 2023

Hutchcraft said it's been a pleasure coaching Clardy and Scott, who gives her a reason to travel for the next few years.